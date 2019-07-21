Gohar Rashed claims to be a witness to Mohsin Abbas Haider’s domestic abuse

Acclaimed actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has become the center of censure amongst fans, followers as well as the fraternity after his wife Fatema Sohail stepped forward publicizing her account of domestic abuse at the hands of the actor.

The ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ actor’s wife has narrated gruesome details of her marriage adding how she was brutally tortured during her pregnancy while the actor continued to have an extramarital affair.

While the fans of ‘Udi Ja’ singer are disappointed by his shameful act, the media fraternity has also stepped out and is supporting the victim.

Gohar Rasheed tuned to his Twitter voicing support for Fatema mentioning how he already knew about her vulnerability but remained silent in respect for her decision to save her marriage.

“The injustice that took place with #FatimaSohail, I was a second-hand witness to it in 2018 when my friend took #Fatima to the hospital after she had been beaten up by #MohsinAbbasHaider Through her I got to know the whole Story. Fatima is like a sister to me,” he said.

“SHE, wanted to save her marriage and ensure the health of her baby so we respected that and kept quite but now since she is out with the truth her self (more power to you #fatima) (2/3)” [sic], he added while introducing the hashtag #justiceforfatima.



"I wanted to say that men like these are a threat to the society I don’t see him just as a spineless, pathetic sick human being , I see him as a danger. She needs justice and he needs HELP. #justiceforfatima (3/3)," he added.





