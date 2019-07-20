American, Italian, Russian blast off for ISS

Baikonur, Kazakhstan: US, Italian and Russian astronauts blasted into space Saturday, headed for the International Space Station, in a launch coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.



Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA´s Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency set off on a six-hour journey to the orbiting science lab from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1628 GMT.