Voice notes may soon be previewed on Whatsapp

Communication application Whatsapp may be in the works of a possible update that can drastically change the way users are engaging with the app.

It is speculated that Whatsapp may launch a new feature that allows it's half a billion user base to preview voice notes within the notifications panel.

For the time being, only photos and videos received by the viewer can be previewed. According to a Tweet shared by WABetaInfo, the app now possibly expanding the feature to voice notes.

If the unconfirmed update is reckoned to be true, then iOS users would be the first to receive the notification preview.



