Ananya Pandey hints at being a 'Stranger Things' fangirl as she arrives at the airport

Bollywood newbie Ananya Pandey appears to be just as engulfed with the ‘Stranger Things’ fever as the rest of the lot ever since the Netflix original show unveiled its third season.

The 20-year-old ‘Student of the Year 2’ starlet was spotted at the airport rocking a casual yet chic look in her fan merchandise giving us major style goals.

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor was seen at the Mumbai Airport donning a white knotted ‘Stranger Things’ t-shirt with black shredded denims and white vans.

On the work front, the actor is presently busy filming ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar which will hit theatres in December.

Check out Ananya's photos below:



