Inside Alia Bhatt's luxurious Juhu flat worth 13 crores

After carving her distinct niche in the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt has taken on the world to conquer immense success with her astounding performances in her films.



The actress recently ventured into the world of YouTube and launched her vlogging channel AliaBe where she took to her channel to share a video of the day of moving into her new house, located in the posh Mumbai vicinity of Juhu.

The actress bought the flat in 2017 and shares it with her sister Shaheen.

Alia uploaded her "Moving day Vlog" on Friday and captioned it as, "Hey guys, in this video watch me moving into my house! The whole process of moving in was such a great experience (sic)."

Shedding light on her experience of moving out of her parents' house and doing everything on her own, the 'Raazi' starlet said, "Moving out of my house was a very very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house...Initially, I was gonna move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and she was more than happy. She decided to live part-time with me and part-time with my mom."

Alia who has made her presence felt on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram launched her YouTube channel earlier this month stating:



"So, I am here today because I am launching my YouTube channel... I have done the Instagram and Twitter world and now I am trying to get onto the YouTube world."

The 'Raazi' actress wanted to stay connected with her fans without any intermediate in between and therefore started her YouTube channel to share her day-to-day activities. She said, "What you will get to see on my channel is a lot of me just being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. More like in front of life... good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days."