Instagram takes another step to curb violations

To curb violation of rules, Instagram has decided to strengthen its moderation policy.



Facebook-owned social media giant is adding a new alert that will warn people who violate rules when their account is close to being deleted.

The alert will pop up to users a history of the posts, comments, and stories that Instagram has had to remove from their account, as well as the reason behind its removal.

The page will show a warning as, “If you post something that goes against our guidelines again, your account may be deleted.”

The Instagram team is also going to give its moderating team more leverage to ban bad actors.

According to the new policy, users who post a certain percentage of violating content will be banned.