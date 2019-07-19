close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

Sarah Khan shares adorable throwback pictures to show her love for sister Noor Zafar

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan's dashing  drama actress Sarah Khan has mesmerised her fans by sharing  some adorable throwback pictures on Instagram. Keeping up with the trend, the TV star shared  her childhood photos with cute sister  Noor  Zafar.

Sharing the precious childhood moments -- she spent with her sister Noor Zafar Khan -- the beautiful lady  wrote :  "Best friends since forever".

Having been impressed with the  happy moments of the duo,  friends  and fans sent their best wishes to the Pakistani showbiz celebrities.

Best friends since forever ‍️ @noorzafarkhan

Sarah considers her sister Noor Zafar Khan a better actress. Both the sisters have a great respect for each others as the have shown on many occasions.

wearing my mother's suit.

