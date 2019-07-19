Sarah Khan shares adorable throwback pictures to show her love for sister Noor Zafar

KARACHI: Pakistan's dashing drama actress Sarah Khan has mesmerised her fans by sharing some adorable throwback pictures on Instagram. Keeping up with the trend, the TV star shared her childhood photos with cute sister Noor Zafar.

Sharing the precious childhood moments -- she spent with her sister Noor Zafar Khan -- the beautiful lady wrote : "Best friends since forever".

Having been impressed with the happy moments of the duo, friends and fans sent their best wishes to the Pakistani showbiz celebrities.

Sarah considers her sister Noor Zafar Khan a better actress. Both the sisters have a great respect for each others as the have shown on many occasions.







