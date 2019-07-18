Yasir Hussain hits back at haters with anti-smoking message

After facing immense trolling and backlash ever since he started dating fiancé - Iqra Aziz - Yasir Hussain just shot back at his haters with a cryptic instagram post.



Yasir and Iqra are not new to the kind of cyber bullying faced by celebrities on social media, however, following an intimate photo shoot, after recently getting engaged at the Lux Style Awards, the couple has been under the intense radar of the social media brigade.

With a picture of him smoking and a cryptic message that urges people to stop smoking, Yasir took to his Instagram account for a jab aimed at all the people critical of the happy couple out of what he has mentioned in his post as envy.

The caption said that smoking, like envy and back biting was detrimental to health, however, people should start with quitting smoking first.

