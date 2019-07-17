Nick Jonas thinks Priyanka 'locked him for good’ after the 7 ‘pheras’ at the wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been under the limelight in both Hollywood and Bollywood ever since they tied the knot and even after over six months, the honeymoon phase is still going on for them.

In a recently circulating interview, 26-year-old Jonas brother was asked by Snoop Dogg about his big and glitzy Indian wedding to Priyanka.

The singer replied saying: “She comes from a big Indian family, I obviously have my brothers... we did in Jodhpur, at a palace there which was beautiful. Obviously there was good food, good music... so you do the pheras, in which seven walks around the fire symbolise seven lives together. So I am locked in for good now.”

The couple had tied the knot last year in December as per the Hindu and Christian traditions in Jodhpur, India.





