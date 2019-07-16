Leonardo DiCaprio answers the much pondered question about Jack’s death in Titanic

Undeniably one of Hollywood’s most iconic films, ‘Titanic’ may have been a favourite for all movie buffs, but fans still find themselves questioning the death of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character -- Jack.

While 21 years have passed with fans wondering why Jack could not have fit on the floating door with Rose and had to eventually die in the freezing cold water, Leonardo DiCaprio has finally given his take on the controversy.

During an interview with MTV, the actor alongside Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt was asked the question to which he responded: "I have no comment."

Margot chimed in saying: “Oh my god, I thought about it. I remember bawling my eyes out!"

On the other hand, Brad had no idea about the 'loophole' that has existed for nearly 21 years since the film’s release in 1997 as he stated: “That is fun. Well, I’m going to go back and look now, certainly."