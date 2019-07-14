Video: Salman Khan turns bottle cap challenge into a social message

KARACHI: Bollywood's dabangg star Salman Khan -- who has been a quite active on social media -- has taken the bottle cap challenge in a different way, twisting the original version with a message to save water.



The fever of this challenge does not seem to die soon as a number of showbiz celebrities have added to its temperature with their dashing participation in this social media trend. Khan has joined the game to spread a social message by twisting the original version of the challenge with an idea to save water.



Khan shared a video on Instagram, showing him at a gym with a shirtless look to complete the bottle cap challenge. Before turning around and blowing off the cap of the bottle, the superstar asks for God's blessing.

The actor approaches the already loosened bottle cap and blows it off. He then takes the bottle from his helper's hand, and drinks the water, and ends the video by saying "Paani bachao (Save Water)".

It's been a month since Bottle Cap challenge started trending online. Apart from Salman, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Sushmita Sen and some Hollywood stars have participated in the challenge.





