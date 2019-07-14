Scarlett Johansson opens about the controversies about her choice of roles

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson stepped forth addressing her recent casting controversies in a new interview where she reflected on the current socially conscious 'trend' permeating through Hollywood and questioned whether political correctness should inform casting decisions.

The ‘Black Widow’ star told artist David Salle in an interview for As If magazine, “You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job”.

Johansson further added, “I feel like it's a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons, yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions.”

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star showed her concern regarding the society, she said, “I think society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do."

The actor has been embroiled in a number of casting controversies, being cast to play both a traditionally Japanese character and a trans man in recent years.

For the uninitiated, in 2018, Scarlett had to withdraw from playing a transgender in the mob drama 'Rub & Tub' after widespread criticism. She was shunned from playing real-life transmasculine man, Dante "Tex" Gill.