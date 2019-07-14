Shehbaz Sharif to file suit against British newspaper for 'misleading' story

President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has decided to file a suit against Daily Mail, a British newspaper for publishing a 'misleading' news story.

He said on Twitter that the British newspaper published the story on the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Shehbaz Sharif has said in a tweet: “Have decided to file law suit against Daily Mail. The fabricated and misleading story was published at the behest of Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar. We will also launch legal proceedings against them. Btw IK has yet to respond to three such cases I filed against him for defamation”.







