Millie Bobby Brown reacts to rumors of her starring in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

‘Stranger Things’ superstar Millie Bobby Brown has rapidly taken over the world with her endearing charm and star power and as per some entertainment portals, the starlet may be prepping up to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, the 15-year-old ‘Godzilla’ star revealed that she has no news of her jumping on-board MCU’s upcoming project ‘The Eternals.’

While Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani are also speculated to have been roped in for the film, Millie has quashed the buzz saying: “OK, guys, this is the problem. Everybody thinks that I'm going to be in a Marvel movie. Not that I know of. My family and I have no idea. So, I just want to let everybody know that I'm not... as of right now.”

Despite the starlet issuing a clarification, some fans still have their hopes up as they are well aware of Marvel keeping their cast revelations under wraps for all their films till the last moment.

‘The Eternals’ directed by Chloe Zhao and scripted by Mathew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo is said to go on floors in September 2019.