Fri Jul 12, 2019
July 13, 2019

Amir Khan knocks out Australia’s Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia's Super Boxing League

Sat, Jul 13, 2019

JEDDAH: Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan knocked out Australia’s Billy Dib in the fourth round of the match at King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia in wee hours on Saturday.

The 32-year-old former world champion's first venture in Saudi Arabia  ended with a convincing victory over Australian Billy Dib. He dominated the fight  in all four rounds with his quick and perfect moves.

Sharing his words after winning the Super Boxing League competition, Amir Khan  said that  he enjoyed the fight in Saudi Arabia.

Thanking the crowed of the host city, he vowed to come again to fight in future.

Pakistan's former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif was  among the guests. He felicitated and   embraced the   boxer on his stunning victory.

Khan was initially scheduled to face India’s Neeraj Goyat who was  later ruled out  due to injuries in a car crash, last month.

He had promised a “special show” at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium, where he took on underdog Dib for the vacant World Boxing Council International welterweight championship.

