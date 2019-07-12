Heidi Klum ties the knot with Tom Kaulitz in private ceremony

German supermodel and former 'America's Got Talent' judge and 'Project Runway' host, Heidi Klum, 46, has tied the knot with German rock band 'Tokio Hotel’s member Tom Kaulitz, 29.

Months after sparking romance rumors, the couple went public with their relationship in May 2018 at the Cannes amfAR Gala.

According to multiple reports, the pair obtained a marriage license and tied the knot in February after getting engaged over Christmas, last December.

Klum has been under fire due to the 17-year age gap that the couple has.

"Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," she told InStyle in 2018.

"My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

In January, Klum told Ellen, "I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage. I do. Even though I've failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it, but...I found a great person. Let's see what happens."

This marks Klum’s third marriage. Her first marriage that lasted from 1997 to 2002 was with stylist Ric Pipino. She was then married to musician Seal from 2005 to 2014 with whom she has three children.