Miley Cyrus refuses to have kids on a planet where there's no fish in the sea

It was just seven months ago that famed American singing sensation Miley Cyrus had revealed to the world that she had tied the knot with long-time beau Liam Hemsworth after almost ten years of a whirlwind relationship.



In her recent interview with Elle magazine, the 26-year-old revealed intimate details about her 'complex and modern marriage' to Liam Hemsworth.

Admitting that 'it's very confusing to people that she's married', Miley said:

"My relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

Miley went on to add that she doesn't qualify for the generic wife role.

"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word," she said.

Another word Miley hates is 'selfish' reported Elle, especially when it comes to women and their needs.

"We're expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn't a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation," the songstress said.

"If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're a cold, heartless women who's not capable of love," she told Elle. "Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first."

Miley then went on to talk about her upcoming seventh album called 'She is Miley Cyrus' that talks about self-love and empowerment.

"'She' does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She' is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O."

She added, "At this time of my life, I feel the most powerful I've ever felt. I'm never performing for men. They shouldn't compliment themselves to think that the decisions I'm making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don't think that because some guy thinks I'm hot he's going to buy my record. It doesn't help me."

Miley also gave a message about protecting nature and the earth before she considers stepping into motherhood.

"We've been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it's exhausted. It can't produce," she said. "We're getting handed a piece-of-s--t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I'm not bringing in another person to deal with that. "