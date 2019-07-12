Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's sunset dance video winning the internet: Watch

Showbiz stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always grab all the eyeballs whenever they appear together. Recently, the duo was seen together having a great time in a romantic mood during the sunset at a farm, attracting a huge applause from their admirers.



Nick Jonas shared a new video, showing him dancing with his charming wife Priyanka, adding to the praises they already have to their credit.





Earlier, in another video, the couple was seen doing the push ups, and other fitness exercise during a songwriting camp.



