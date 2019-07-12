close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2019

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's sunset dance video winning the internet: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 12, 2019

Showbiz stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas   always grab all the eyeballs whenever they appear together. Recently, the duo was seen together having a great time in a romantic  mood during the sunset at a farm, attracting  a huge applause from their admirers.

Nick Jonas shared a new video, showing him dancing with his charming wife  Priyanka, adding to the  praises they already have to their credit.

+ ️

 Earlier, in another video, the couple was seen doing the push ups, and other fitness exercise during a songwriting camp.


