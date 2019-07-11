Forbes names Taylor Swift as world's highest paid celebrity

On Wednesday, Forbes named Taylor Swift as the highest paid celebrity, earning an estimated $185 million.

Swift earned the No 1 spot hot off her 2018 “Reputation” tour and album release. The 29-year-old pop star also topped the list in 2016 after her best-selling “1989” tour and album.

Swift was closely followed by two members of the extended Kardashian clan – 21 year old reality star turned cosmetic queen, Kylie Jenner who came in second at an estimated $170 million credited to her booming cosmetics company. Earlier this year Jenner was declared by Forbes as the world’s youngest billionaire.

Jenner was followed on the list by rapper Kanye West whose estimated earnings of $150 million, driven mostly by his popular Yeezy sneaker line, put him in third place. Whereas, his wife Kim Kardashian booked the 26th spot.

The annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list is known to include celebrities from all different spheres and this time too it saw soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar among the top 10. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and 1970s soft rock band The Eagles also went on to clinch a place in the top 10.

The hefty list was compiled by Forbes after taking into consideration pre-tax earnings from June 2018-June 2019, before deducting manager fees. It included data from British data firm - Nielsen, touring trade publication - Pollstar, movie database – IMDB. The list was finalized after interviews with industry experts and many of the celebrities themselves.

The magazine said the world’s 100 highest-paid celebrities pulled in $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months.