Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson finally engaged?

Supermodel Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have been going strong for quite some time as the two appear to be inseparable but it looks like the duo is ready to take things forward.

As per the latest buzz, the couple may have put a ring on it as paparazzi recently caught the lovebirds wearing bands on their ring fingers of their left hands which subsequently gave rise to speculations that the two will finally be tying the knot.

The photos of them spending quality time together at Saint Tropez on Monday had made rounds on the internet with both of them sporting the ‘engagement rings.’

Soon after, numerous congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple from fans and followers all around who were ecstatic to see the two move forward with their relationship.

Last month, the pair had celebrated their one-year anniversary with Cara revealing to E! News: “I don't know because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?"