Twitter revises policies to curb hate speech against religious groups

Twitter has updated its policies in order to curb hate speech towards different religious groups.

On Tuesday, in a policy update, Twitter said it would take down "dehumanizing language" aimed at specific religious groups.

Social media networks have been struggling with ways of avoiding hateful and abusive content while remaining open with their platforms.

The Twitter team included examples of the kind of hate speech that would be removed - description of members of a religion as "disgusting" or "filthy animals."

“After months of conversations and feedback from the public, external experts and our own teams, we’re expanding our rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion,” the Twitter safety team wrote.

“Starting today, we will require tweets like these to be removed from Twitter when they’re reported to us,” the statement went on to add.

The team said that tweets posted before the implementation of the policy will need to be deleted, but will not result in account suspensions.