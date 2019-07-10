Salman Khan dances with Prabhudeva, shares video on social media

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently shared a video on social media of himself dancing along with the dance icon Prabhudeva.



“Dance class from the master himself . . Prabhu Deva,” is the caption the Bharat actor wrote after sharing his dance video on Instagram.

In the video, the superstar is seen dancing along with Prabhudeva, actor Kichcha Sudeep of Eega fame and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. The video shows them dancing to the tune of the song 'Urvashi.'





As the song begins playing, all of them started to shake it. However, Salman Khan led the lot with his moves. Then, Prabhudeva starts with his signature movements and every other, including Salman, followed.

Superstar Salman Khan is currently riding on wave of great success as his latest cinematic offering ‘Bharat’ is performing phenomenally at the box office. The movie crossed the Rs100 crore mark within just a few days of its release.

Meantime, the titular role of the superstar, Bharat, received critical acclaim and huge response from movie fans. Not just his role but also his on-screen chemistry with Katrina Kaif readily attracts the attention of the audience.

Salman Khan is now preparing for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will perform the role of a baddie in the movie directed by Prabhudeva.

Khan had revealed on social media a few days back that the movie will feature a bare body fight against the Inshallah actor. In the flick, Salman Khan will be seen reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.