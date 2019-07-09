Cameron Boyce's cause of death raises concerns after autopsy completes

As family, friends and fans mourn the demise of the beloved Disney star - Cameron Boyce, an autopsy was performed on Monday to investigate his death. The announcement of the cause of death was postponed until further investigation is done.

Cameron Boyce, aged 20, passed away on Saturday, July 6.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated." His family said in a statement.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the family's statement continued. "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Following his sudden death that came as a shock to all, many of the deceased’s friends and co-stars paid him a tribute on the various social media platforms.

Adam Sandler wrote in an instagram post, "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,". The Hollywood star who played Cameron's dad in the Grown Ups movies, continued, "Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

His co-actors from the Disney show ‘Jessie’, Peyton List, Kenny Ortega and Skai Jackson were also amongst those who mourned the death of their beloved friend.