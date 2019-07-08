Sophie Turner was ‘too drunk’ to remember anything at her wedding with Joe Jonas

While a wedding day is undeniably the biggest and the most unforgettable day in a girl’s life that she treasures for an eternity, things turned out a little differently for Sophie Turner during her impromptu nuptials with Joe Jonas.

As revealed by a report by Bang Showbiz, the 23-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ starlet had stated that she had been a little ‘too drunk’ when she tied the knot with Joe Jonas in their unplanned wedding ceremony that took place in Las Vegas in May.

"I don't remember much of the night, so I think I had fun. Too many shots,” she was cited to have said.

The duo had gotten married earlier in May in Las Vegas with the presence of their close friends and had held a second ceremony last week in France with all their close friends and family present.