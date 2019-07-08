Iqra Aziz wins Best Actress Award at LSA 2019

Pakistan's highly acclaimed actress Iqra Aziz has added another feather in her already illustrious cap by bagging the prestigious Lux Style Award 2019 for Best Actress TV.



Iqra took home the award for her astounding performance in popular drama show 'Suno Chanda'.

Lux Style Awards congratulated the 21-year-old actress in the following post that reads:

"Heartiest congratulations to #LSA2019 winners! A very well deserved win! Keep shining and winning our hearts."

Another highlight of the event was Iqra's rumoured boyfriend Yasir Hussain proposing the actress at the award ceremony and the duo winning hearts from all around after a romantic 'yes'.



