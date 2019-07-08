close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 8, 2019

Who won at the mega Lux Style Awards 2019?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 08, 2019

Sunday evening dawned with a plethora of stars from the Pakistani entertainment industry descending on the prestigious red carpet at the glitzy Lux Style Awards ceremony 2019.

While eminent stars dazzled the audiences with their electrifying performances, some took away the coveted award home for their staggering talent and excellence in film, fashion, TV and music.

Here is a list of winners we know so far: 

Iqra Aziz  for Best Actress TV 

Feroze Khan for Best Actor TV 

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Best OST 

Sadaf Kanwal  for Model of the Year (Female)

Atif Aslam  for Best Playback Singer 

Mohsin Abbas and Sohail Haider  for Singer of the Year 

Other winners include: 

Ahsan Rahim  for Best Director 

Sakin  for Best Emerging Talent in Music 

The winning panel also features: 

  1. Shahzad Noor for Model of the Year (Male)
  2. Sana Safinaz for Achievement in Fashion Design Luxury Pret
  3. Republic by Umar Farooq for Achievement in Fashion Design Menswear
  4. Rizwan ul Haq for Best Fashion Photographer
  5. Qasim Liaquat for Best Hair and Makeup
  6. Nabila for Lifetime Achievement in Fashion
  7. Mushk Kaleem for Best Emerging Talent in Fashion
  8. Kamiar Rokni for Achievement in Fashion Design Bridal Couture 
  9. Chapter 2 for Achievement in Fashion Design Pret

