Who won at the mega Lux Style Awards 2019?

Sunday evening dawned with a plethora of stars from the Pakistani entertainment industry descending on the prestigious red carpet at the glitzy Lux Style Awards ceremony 2019.

While eminent stars dazzled the audiences with their electrifying performances, some took away the coveted award home for their staggering talent and excellence in film, fashion, TV and music.

Here is a list of winners we know so far:

Iqra Aziz for Best Actress TV

Feroze Khan for Best Actor TV

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Best OST

Sadaf Kanwal for Model of the Year (Female)



Atif Aslam for Best Playback Singer

Mohsin Abbas and Sohail Haider for Singer of the Year

Other winners include:

Ahsan Rahim for Best Director

Sakin for Best Emerging Talent in Music

The winning panel also features: