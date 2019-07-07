Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of bond she shares with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

B-Town newbie Sara Ali Khan is presently in London surrounded by family and painting the town red and in the midst of the latest updates we got to see her endearing bond with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While the 23-year-old ‘Kedarnath’ actor is in her vacay-mode in London, she turned to Instagram to give her fans and followers a glimpse of what her relationship with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is like, who likes to stay under the radar.

"I smile because you’re my brother ...I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it,” she wrote along with a picture of the two in London sharing smiles.

While the adorable brother and sister moment left everyone in awe, what fans appreciated more was Sara keeping her celebrity status at bay and appearing to be quite down-to-earth as she did not hesitate to repeat the outfit she had worn earlier during the promotions of ‘Simmba’ with Ranveer Singh.

