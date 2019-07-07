Disney Channel’s famed child star Cameron Boyce passes away at age 20

Hollywood actor Cameron Boyce of Disney Channel fame passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 20.

A family representative confirmed the news to a Disney Channel spokesperson on Sunday morning.

Additional information regarding the sudden death of the acclaimed child actor however, still remains under wraps.

Amongst the multiple characters he played for Disney, ‘Jessie’ remained one of his most prominent on-screen portrayals alongside Debbie Ryan.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world," Disney’s spokesperson stated.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed,” they added further.

