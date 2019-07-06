We will emerge as a stronger team, declares Sarfaraz

LONDON: Shaheen Shah Afridi was the apple of Pakistan’s eye here on Friday evening.



If Mohammad Amir was Pakistan’s best performer in the first half of the World Cup, then the 19-year-old Shaheen was their brightest star in the other half.

The left-arm pacer produced a spell of brutal pace and nagging length to uproot Bangladesh on a slow Lord’s wicket with stunning figures of 6-35 – the best by a Pakistan player in World Cup history.

That’s why it was hardly surprising when skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed went gaga over his brilliant showing after Pakistan’s commanding 94-run victory which helped them end an otherwise disappointing tournament on a high note

"The way Shaheen has bowled in the last four matches is very good," Sarfaraz said. "The consistency is amazing, with the line and length.

"Today he's taken six wickets and it was one of the best bowling performances I've ever seen."

Despite Shaheen’s heroics, Pakistan failed to make it into the World Cup semi-finals as they bowed out of the tournament because of an inferior net run-rate.

"It's very unfortunate that we've played really good cricket in the last four matches but we could not qualify," Sarfaraz said. "There was only the one match that cost us [in terms of run rate].

"Throughout the tournament, we've played very good cricket and the boys responded very well after the India match," he said referring to Pakistan’s morale-shattering defeat against their old foes in Manchester on June 16.

After that defeat Pakistan won their next four matches – against South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh – to end the World Cup as its fifth best team.

Sarfaraz promised that Pakistan will emerge as a stronger team after the disappointment of this World Cup.

“We’ve two months off now and then there is a lot of hard work to do. We’ve learned a lot and Pakistan will be stronger for this experience,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Shaheen, who also played key roles in wins against New Zealand and Afghanistan, was over the moon.

“I’m so happy with performance and taking six wickets is incredible,” he commented after the game. “It means so much to have this record when you think of all the legends of Pakistan cricket. To be able to take six wickets at Lord’s is a very big moment for me and my family, it’s the Home of Cricket and a very special place.

“We’ve played such good cricket in the last four matches and it’s disappointing it’s now over. This is my first World Cup, and the same for other players too, that is very good news for the future and four years’ time.”