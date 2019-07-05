close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
Entertainment

July 5, 2019

Stranger Things season 3 breaks internet after anticipated release

Fri, Jul 05, 2019

Hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' had kept fans waiting for its much anticipated season 3 for a long time and now that has been released it has taken the internet by storm.

The new season dwells in the 80s and presents nostalgic vibes to the vintage era.

In season 2, Billy a character from the series who was projected as a macho, was shown to have had a broken relationship with his sister Max Hargrove.

However, in season 3, Billy is painted in a different picture.

The last couple of scenes also showcase Billy's past. 

In the manner in which the show finishes is heartbreaking and tragic, however delightful and fitting.

‘Stranger Things’ season 3 is currently playing on Netflix.

