Fri Jul 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2019

Bottle Cap challenge sets internet on fire

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 05, 2019

You must be living under a rock to not know about the viral Bottle Cap challenge that has set the internet world on fire of late.

Ever since the challenge surfaced, an overwhelming number of celebrities have come forth attempting it after Hollywood actors Jason Statham and John Mayer stunned everyone with their versions of the challenge.

 It was kick started by taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin on Instagram. 

As a domino effect innumerable celebrities took on the challenge. Check out your favourite celebrities perform the Bottle Cap challenge here:


