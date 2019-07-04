close
Thu Jul 04, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 5, 2019

Andy Murray wins first match back at Wimbledon

Fri, Jul 05, 2019

LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray made a victorious return to Wimbledon, where he won two of his three Grand Slam singles titles, partnering Pierre-Hugues Herbert to a four set win in their first round doubles match.

The 32-year-old Scotsman -- who could become the first Wimbledon men's singles champion since Michael Stich in 1992 to win the doubles title -- returned to tennis only a fortnight ago after what he called life-changing hip surgery.

He and Herbert -- who has won all four Slam doubles titles -- gelled as the match went on and beat Romanian Marius Copil and Frenchman Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0. 

