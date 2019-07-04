Stranger Things 3: Here’s when you can watch it on Netflix

The much anticipated third season of the bone-chilling and startling Netflix original ‘Stranger Things’ has finally made its way upon us as the streaming giant released the new episode on Thursday.

Couch potatoes can buckle up and get their popcorns ready as we are all set to go back to the summer of 1985 to binge-watch the action-packed and soul-crushing third season of the hit series on Netflix.

As the early reviews are now pouring in and looking positive, for the new episode of the third season, fans are expecting an amusing, thrilling and emotional ride to Hawkins, Indiana along with their favorite group of teens.

Reports have revealed that the third season will be launching on Netflix at 8am on Thursday morning.

Moreover, instead of launching one episode per week, reports have revealed that all eight episodes of the new season will be getting released at once, showing a myriad of new problems for the super squad, even a few new faces and scarier monsters.

Here are the titles of all eight episodes of ‘Stranger Things 3’: