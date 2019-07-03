Sidharth Malhotra spills the beans on relationship rumors with Kiara Advani

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has left fans curious about his love life ever since his split with Alia Bhatt, with him getting linked to many leading ladies of B-Town.

As per the latest buzz, the 34-year-old ‘Aiyaary’ actor is speculated to have his heart strings getting tugged at by beauty queen Kiara Advani.

However, the actor has come forth quashing all claims and redefining their relationship as just ‘lovely friends.’

He went on to add in a conversation with an Indian entertainment portal, that Kiara often reads articles about their link-up and pokes fun at them.

On the other hand, Kiara also maintained that she is still ‘very much single’ refuting the gossip surrounding her relationship with Sidharth saying: "They are rumours only. That's the truth."

The duo will be sharing the silver screen in their upcoming film ‘Shershaah.’