'Avengers: Endgame' needs $25 million to overthrow 'Avatar'

'Avengers: Endgame' is in need of $25 million to beat James Cameron's 'Avatar' at the global box office.
The film was re-released in a limited number of cinemas with six minutes of extra content including a deleted scene, a tribute to Stan Lee and a scene from 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
According to reports, the actual purpose of the film's re-release was not to overthrow 'Avatar' but to promote the next Marvel Cinematic Universe venture 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' that hits screens on July 4.
As per analysts, 'Avengers: Endgame' is most likely to fall short of 'Avatar'.
Box Office Mojo has reported that 'Avengers: Endgame' has earned $2.764.9 million up till now.
'Avatar' (which was also re-released) earned 2.788 million dollars worldwide in its theatrical run.
Meanwhile, 'Endgame' is the runner-up at the local (North-American) box office as well with $841.88 million of business.
The leading movie is 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' that garnered $936.99 million.
