‘Black Widow’ prequel reportedly kicks off as Scarlett Johansson is spotted on sets

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow’s death may have not received sufficient screen time in Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel fans are still looking forward to get to know the original Avenger’s original story.

Prequel to the events of Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film encircling the Russian spy, embodied by Scarlett Johansson, appears to be already in the works as the actor was spotted on the sets, pictures of which are now coming afloat on social media.

Johansson was spotted in Budapest reportedly for a shoot for the Black Widow standalone film directed by Cate Shortland and features Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone in supporting roles.



Despite the pictures coming afloat, there has been no official announcement from Marvel Studios regarding the film going on floors.