'American Idol' star Katharine McPhee ties the knot with David Foster

‘American Idol’ sensation Katharine McPhee stuns in her wedding dress, taking the internet by storm as she ties the knot with Canadian composer David Foster in a fairy-tale ceremony on Saturday.



The 35-year-old actor, singer and songwriter exchanged vows with the record producer in Kensington, London’s St. Yeghiche Armenian Apostolic Church.

The magical venue has stood against time since 1867 and is presently in possession of the title of Great Britain’s largest Armenian Apostolic Church.

Katharine stunned in a ball gown-style strapless dress with numerous layers of lace and hair wept back in a low bun with a veil over her face.

Turning to Twitter, Katharine stated regarding her nuptials: “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”