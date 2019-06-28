Multiple power connections of KMC disconnected on non-payment of dues

KARACHI: Multiple power connections of KMC were disconnected on Friday on account of non-payment of monthly electricity bills as the municipal body still owes Rs 4.11 billion to the power utility.



"The honorable court had directed KMC to pay monthly electricity bills from April 2019 onwards to KE out of which no payment has been made since court order issued in April 2019," said a statement issued by K-Electric.

K-Electric said it had served several notices to the municipality for payment of monthly electricity bills, before disconnection.

"KE urges concerned authorities to pay outstanding dues as per the Court orders at the earliest".