World Cup 2019: Is Pakistan vs India semi-final likely?

After the nail-biting match between arch rivals India and Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 16, it seems as if the two teams are likely to face each other yet again if they are able to make it to the coveted top four of the ICC World Cup 2019.



If the two neighbours do in fact clash, Pakistan is likely to adopt an aggressive approach against the Indian team.

Ever since Pakistan has started encountering a 'must win' situation in the tournament, almost all the players have assumed their respective responsibilities to take the team to the winning stand in each match.

This is evident from Sarfaraz and Co's victory against South Africa at Lord's firstly, and then the unfathomable triumph over the unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

In order to be a part of the semi-finals, the Green Shirts are yet to beat Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next two matches.

With New Zealand out of the way, Pakistan must win against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. If they win all the matches, Pakistan will end up with 11 points.

Pakistan's inclusion in the top four is also dependent on England losing either against India or Australia as well as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's defeat in at least one match.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semis, they would need Bangladesh to lose at least one match, apart from the one they would face Bangladesh in.

Meanwhile, India that are staggering in this year's World Cup campaign, will have to take down England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to become number 1.

The defeat of the said three teams can increase the chances of India coming to face Pakistan in the semis even more.

Needless to say both the teams will have to win all the upcoming matches lined up for them and they could actually compete against each other in a match worth watching for audiences residing in both the cricket-mad nations.

As per the semi-final schedule, the team positioned at number 1 of the points table clashes with the one at the fourth spot in the ICC World Cup, with number 2nd and 3rd team contending against each other for the final.

Meanwhile, the team that has already registered their place in the World Cup semis is Australia. Whereas, India and New Zealand are in need of one win each. Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa are already out of the prestigious tournament.