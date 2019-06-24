Can Pakistan reach World Cup semi-finals?

Pakistan's rousing win against South Africa at Lord's on Sunday has renewed the dying hopes of their fans pertaining to the team's plausible place in the coveted top four of the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Pakistan now occupies the seventh position at the Points Table with Afghanistan and South Africa officially out of the World Cup picture.

With this, let's take a look at the chances for Sarfaraz and Co to feature in the World Cup semi-finals:



Post Pakistan's convincing triumph over South Africa, the team has a total of 5 points from 6 matches.

In order to become a part of the semi-finals, Pakistan must win upcoming all three matches against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand respectively.

If they win all these three matches, Pakistan will end up with 11 points.

Pakistan's inclusion in the top four is also dependent on England losing at least two matches as well as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's defeat in at least one match.

England

Having lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, England will next face India, New Zealand and Australia - three of the top teams in the tournament.

If England lose all their remaining three matches, they would be stuck with 8 points and could face elimination.

Bangladesh

Same like Pakistan, Bangladesh have 5 points from 6 matches. They will next clash against Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

For Pakistan to qualify for the semis, they would need Bangladesh to lose at least one match, excluding the one they would face Bangladesh themselves in.

Sri Lanka

The team has 6 points from 6 matches.

Their win against England catapulted them to number 5 on the points table, but all is not rosy for them yet.

Sri Lanka is yet to face South Africa, West Indies and India.

Pakistan need Sri Lanka to lose at least one of their upcoming matches to join the semis.