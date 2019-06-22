World Cup Points Table: Updated ICC World Cup 2019 Team Standings After New Zealand vs West Indies Match

Updated ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table

LONDON: New Zealand yet again improved its position to sit atop points table after the 29th close call match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against West Indies with a net run rate of 0.19. Earlier, the Kiwis were on the second position.

Today’s match witnessed Australia slip to the second position on the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.849. New Zealand got better standing with 11 points and a net run rate of 0.118.

In an earlier 28th match, unbeaten India after defeating minnows Afghanistan jumped to the third place from fourth with nine points and with net run rate +o.809.

England are placed fourth with eight points and +1.457 net run rate.

England are followed by Sri Lanka (5th), Bangladesh (6th), West Indies (7th), South Africa (8th) and Pakistan (9th).

Afghanistan are the only winless team having no point from their six matches they played so far in the tournament.