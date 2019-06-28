Inside Isha Ambani's lavish 450 crore residence 'Gulita'

Isha Ambani, daughter of famed Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with fiance Anand Piramal in December last year.



While it is a well known fact that Isha's childhood home 'Antilia' is one of the most sought after residences in Mumbai worth US $2 billion and is the most expensive house in the world after the Buckingham Palace, Isha's new abode is no short of a palace too.

Named 'Gulita', the luxurious bungalow, costs INR 450 crores and is a plush sea-facing apartment in Worli, Mumbai facing the Arabian Sea.

According to India Times, "The house is 50,000 square-foot mansion in the locality of Worli in South Mumbai. The house also has three basements, multiple dining rooms and an outdoor swimming pool, and a high-ceiling, huge hall."

The report adds, "The ground floor of the mansion includes an entrance lobby leading to next floors that has dining halls, master bedroom, and more. The diamond-theme based bungalow has a specially made diamond room, one swimming pool, a temple room, three-floored."

