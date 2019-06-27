Eminem's father Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. dies

Estranged father of US rapper Eminem, Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr. has died. He was 67.

According to TMZ, Mathers died near Fort Wayne, Indiana after suffering a heart attack at his home.

In his song lyrics, Eminem frequently mentioned lack of relationship with his father

“I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye/No I don’t/On second thought I just f⁠— wished he would die,” he raps on the track "May Name is".

In a 2001 interview with British newspaper "The Mirror" Bruce had said “I desperately want to meet my son and tell him I love him. I’m not interested in his money. I just want to talk to him. I want him to know that I’m here for him if he lets me back in his life.”

