Justin Bieber’s latest track about ex Selena Gomez?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez parted ways ages ago, with the latter now on a steady path after a rough emotionally unbalanced phase.
However, the latest released track by the 'Baby' hit maker shows that he doesn’t think he has been able to let go off entirely his ex-ladylove Selena Gomez, and fans are in complete agreement to this.
The recently released track with Chris Brown ‘Don’t Check on Me’ goes something like: “Might run across your mind but don’t worry ’bout me, no / My heart is back in one piece, it ain’t skipped a beat, no / Feeling rested up, I ain’t missing sleep, no-oh. ‘Don’t take it personal if I can’t reply now / I’m distant ’cause I don’t wanna be reached now / Won’t let the ghosts of our past weigh my future down / I’m liberated.”
The singer soon faced the wrath of fans who were quick to criticize him for a move such as this coming from a married man.
Bieber tied the knot to supermodel Hailey Baldwin in September of 2019 after his fluctuating relationship with Gomez came to a seeming end in 2016.
