Tue Jun 25, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 25, 2019

Robert Downey Jr.'s on-screen daughter Lexi Rabe becomes victim of online abuse

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 25, 2019

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr.’s on-screen daughter Lexi Rabe who played the part of Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame is getting bullied online, as revealed by her in a video.

The seven-year-old who swept hearts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s final block buster hit playing the role of Morgan Stark was seen in the video apologizing to her fans if she had ever unintentionally hurt them while urging them to not bully her or her family.

The video of the child star was posted on her Instagram account which claims to be ‘parent operated’ with the caption reading: “I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world.”

“Please don’t bully my family, or me,” she can be heard saying in the video as she concludes with her famous, captivating dialogue from the Marvel film: “I love you 3000.”

I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!

Soon after the post, many Marvel fans jumped in to show their support with some suggesting to start a ‘Lexi Protection Squad’ as one user commented: “It’s time for the avengers to assemble.”

