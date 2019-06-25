Robert Downey Jr.’s on-screen daughter Lexi Rabe becomes victim of online abuse

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr.’s on-screen daughter Lexi Rabe who played the part of Tony Stark aka Iron Man’s daughter in Avengers: Endgame is getting bullied online, as revealed by her in a video.

The seven-year-old who swept hearts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s final block buster hit playing the role of Morgan Stark was seen in the video apologizing to her fans if she had ever unintentionally hurt them while urging them to not bully her or her family.

The video of the child star was posted on her Instagram account which claims to be ‘parent operated’ with the caption reading: “I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world.”



“Please don’t bully my family, or me,” she can be heard saying in the video as she concludes with her famous, captivating dialogue from the Marvel film: “I love you 3000.”

Soon after the post, many Marvel fans jumped in to show their support with some suggesting to start a ‘Lexi Protection Squad’ as one user commented: “It’s time for the avengers to assemble.”

