Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan mix in with Shimla locals, don Himachali caps

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are in Shimla these days where they are shooting for their upcoming film 'Aaj Kal'.



The duo was recently spotted interacting with fans in Shimla wearing traditional outfits and posing for pictures.

Their fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of an Instagram post. “Please can’t carry this much cuteness together,” one fan wrote. “Best best couple just tooooo cute,” wrote another.

A few days ago, Sara and Kartik were clicked roaming around in the city hand in hand with their faces covered.



Fans were quick to recognise them however.

Sara and Kartik have at different points said that they have a crush on each other.



The two will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Aaj Kal' - sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 movie 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Meanwhile, it was on Karan Johar's chat show that Sara confessed to having a major crush on Kartik Aaryan. Since then, the two have been making headlines with their public appearances. And now the two have been roped in together for Imtiaz Ali film, which is said to be a sequel to 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal.