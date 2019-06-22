Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wander in Shimla hand-in-hand with faces covered

Sara Ali Khan's fondness for co-star Kartik Aaryan is no surprise.

The actors who will be seen sharing screen space were recently spotted together hand in hand while taking a romantic stroll on the streets of Shimla with their faces covered just two days after they were clicked at the Mumbai airport leaving for an undisclosed location.



The duo, currently in Himachal Pradesh, had its pictures from Shimla diaries flooding the internet showcasing them with covered faces.

In the pictures Kartik, with his face partially covered, was seen in black track pants and white jacket. Sara, on the other hand, hid half of her face with her dupatta.



The actors' efforts to mask themselves went in vain when their fans were able to recognise them easily.

According to reports, Sara and Kartik are in Shimla to begin the shooting spell of their upcoming film 'Aaj Kal' post various shoots in Delhi and Mumbai.



This is not the first time that the two have been spotted together in public with covered faces.

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Sara and Kartik were seen dodging the public eye when a picture of them posing in front of a mosque in Mumbai emerged on Instagram.

Sara and Kartik will be seen together in Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Aaj Kal' - sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 movie 'Love Aaj Kal'.



Meanwhile, it was on Karan Johar's chat show that Sara confessed to having a major crush on Kartik Aaryan. Since then, the two have been making headlines with their public appearances. And now the two have been roped in together for Imtiaz Ali film, which is said to be a sequel to 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal.

