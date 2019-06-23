Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth draw concern after fighting in public

Hollywood’s highly adored love birds Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus caught the attention of fans once again, not for one of their endearing moments together but this time because of a tiff in public that was witnessed by many.



As per a report by Life & Style magazine, the duo was spotted engaged in a heated argument at a club where the two are known to be regulars.

The report further revealed that the fight between the two stars had gotten to an extent that guests confirmed that they had witnessed the two throwing arms in the air in a fuming manner as their spat heated up.

Liam was said to have stepped away from his wife and sat with arms crossed and a displeased expression at the group’s table.

On the other hand, bystanders observed that Miley could be heard hurling ‘loud words’ towards Liam and then proceeding to ignore him for the rest of the night.