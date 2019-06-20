Hrithik Roshan's sister throws him under the bus, says she supports Kangana in harassment case

The fiasco between Indian actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has intensified with Hrithik's sister Sunaina now being included in the grim picture.



In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Sunaina said she supports Kangana's all throughout in her fight for justice.

"I support women power and I support Kangana today. Kangana is a woman and she has the right to ask for help and so do I. She wants justice and so do I," she said.

She also said that if brother Hrithik has any proof against Kangana then why is he hiding it.

"I don't know what happened between my brother and her but obviously, there cannot be any smoke without fire. Kangana and I were friends before and then we lost touch," she said.

Expressing her likeness for Kangana, Sunaina added, ""I have always been extremely fond of Kangana but two years ago, when she won a national award, I messaged her, she told me 'Don't be friends with me or be in touch because of the family,' and I was wondering what was happening as I wasn't aware of what was happening. Nobody told me. That's when I asked my family what is going on and if my brother has any proof, tell him to put it out into the open. Why is he hiding the proof?"

In a series of explosive revelations, Kangana had recently alleged that Hrithik Roshan's family is assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man, something that Sunaina has also confirmed.

"Because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn't. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars?" she asked.

Sunaina added, "I didn't want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it. They don't want me to meet him. I don't know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him. If he was a terrorist, why would he be open in the media? Why would he be all over Google?"