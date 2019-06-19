Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reunite in London ahead of India vs Afghanistan clash

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli have finally reunited in England after the India-Pakistan clash as the former was spotted in London earlier this week.

The love birds were spotted in the latest circulating photos hanging around on a London street as the Indian team are presently on a short break between the matches after their clash with arch rivals Pakistan earlier on Sunday.

The couple reunited after a 15-day period since the World Cup kicked off as per the rules set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which restricted the wives and family members of the cricketers from staying with the team till their match against Pakistan.





India will be locking horns next with Afghanistan in Southampton after a five-day break on Saturday, June 22, 2019.